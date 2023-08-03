Traffic delays after accident on I-40 Eastbound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 has caused heavy traffic delays.

According to TDOT, there was a single-vehicle crash on I-40 traveling eastbound near Hollywood.

TDOT reports that two right lanes are blocked due to the accident.

