Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Traffic delays after accident on I-40 Eastbound

Traffic delays on I-40 West
Traffic delays on I-40 West(TDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 has caused heavy traffic delays.

According to TDOT, there was a single-vehicle crash on I-40 traveling eastbound near Hollywood.

TDOT reports that two right lanes are blocked due to the accident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting scene on North East Yates Road
Lawncare worker shot by would-be robber while working in East Memphis yard
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Caitlyn Brawley
Woman charged after teen drowns in river
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say
Vosche Rimmer, 44
Woman charged with felony assault after alleged shooting free on $25 bond

Latest News

The scene on I-55 S
Traffic on I-55 S congested after crash
N. 2nd Street closed as workers fill Downtown sinkhole
Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Portion of N. 2nd Street blocked off as workers fill Downtown sinkhole
First responders on the scene of I-40 Eastbound leaving West Memphis
Crash shuts down I-40 E leaving West Memphis