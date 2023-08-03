Advertise with Us
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

By Anthony Warren and Joseph Doehring
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six former Rankin County law enforcement officers have entered guilty pleas in charges related to the abuse of two Black men.

Brett McAlpin, 52, Jeffrey Middleton, 45, Christian Dedmon, 28, Leonard Elward, 31, Daniel Opdyke, 27, and Joshua Hartfield, 31, made their initial court appearances before Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac on Thursday morning.

Their charges stem from their involvement in the beating and sexual assault of two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

These charges include conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under the court of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice.

Dedmon and Elward are also being charged with using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm in an act of violence.

That charge alone can carry a life sentence.

Bond has not yet been set, and prosecutors are recommending they be held until their sentencing.

