Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Pair killed in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping

A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff. (WBNS, IRA GILLIAN, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects dead.

The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police officer stopped a van. London Police Chief Glenn Nicol said a man and a woman in the van gave the officer false information, then drove away as the officer walked back to his cruiser.

The van ultimately stopped at a truck stop on US 42. The two van occupants got out and were briefly chased on foot by police, including an officer who tried to stop the pair with a stun gun. The male suspect also pointed a gun at the officers but did not fire it, authorities said.

The man and woman then got into a tractor-trailer cab that was unlocked and did not have a trailer attached. The truck driver was in the vehicle at the time, and the truck was soon driven away from the truck stop, hitting a London police cruiser but causing no injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers from other law enforcement agencies then chased the truck cab through several counties before the pursuit ended in Vandalia on Interstate 70 west, near the Dayton International Airport Access Road.

Authorities then negotiated for about four hours with the two suspects before deciding to approach the vehicle in a bid to free the hostage. One of the suspects then fired several shots from a handgun at troopers who returned fire, critically wounding both suspects. No troopers were injured, authorities said.

The truck driver who was taken hostage suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

The names of the two suspects were not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead an investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
The shooting scene on North East Yates Road
Lawncare worker shot by would-be robber while working in East Memphis yard
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Joel Bowman
Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community

Latest News

As Tennessee's population grows, the Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading its systems to...
TVA to spend billions to keep up with Tennessee’s growing population
Tenn. state lawmakers discuss upcoming special legislative session on gun control
Tenn. state lawmakers discuss upcoming special legislative session on gun control
Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones
TBI investigates after 81-year-old shot to death in Brownsville home
Motorcyclist dead after crash outside Liberty Park
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Body seen along floating barrier Texas installed in the Rio Grande, Mexico says