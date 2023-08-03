Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Motorcyclist dead after crash outside Liberty Park

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle outside Liberty Park.

At 9:09 p.m., Memphis police responded to the one-vehicle crash at Early Maxwell Boulevard and Southern Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as officers work to clear the scene.

The 46th National Bikers Roundup is currently taking place on Tiger Lane with about 25,000 bikers estimated to take part in the six-day-long motorcycle rally in total.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the victim was a participant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
The shooting scene on North East Yates Road
Lawncare worker shot by would-be robber while working in East Memphis yard
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Joel Bowman
Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community

Latest News

As Tennessee's population grows, the Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading its systems to...
TVA to spend billions to keep up with Tennessee’s growing population
Tenn. state lawmakers discuss upcoming special legislative session on gun control
Tenn. state lawmakers discuss upcoming special legislative session on gun control
Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones
TBI investigates after 81-year-old shot to death in Brownsville home
Caitlyn Brawley
Woman charged after teen drowns in river