Motorcyclist dead after crash outside Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle outside Liberty Park.

At 9:09 p.m., Memphis police responded to the one-vehicle crash at Early Maxwell Boulevard and Southern Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as officers work to clear the scene.

The 46th National Bikers Roundup is currently taking place on Tiger Lane with about 25,000 bikers estimated to take part in the six-day-long motorcycle rally in total.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the victim was a participant.

