More extreme heat to end the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive heat is back for much of the area through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures up to 110 ir higher. The only areas likely to see more rain will be in northwest TN near Dyersburg and Union City down to Jackson, TN. Winds will be southwest around 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm late. Lows will be around 80.

FRIDAY: Continued hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures 105-110. A few showers or storms can’t be ruled out, mainly in west TN.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with isolated showers or storms possible both days. It won’t be a wash-out, but be prepared to head indoors in case a few storms develop. The higher chance of widespread showers or storms will likely be on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Highs should back down into the upper 80s next week.

