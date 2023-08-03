Memphis NAACP branch appoints new President

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis Branch unanimously appointed long-time member Kermit Moore as the new Branch President during its last executive committee meeting, held July 20th, after former president Van Turner stepped down from his position to continue his bid to run for City of Memphis mayor in the upcoming election.

Moore had served as 1st Vice President of the Branch.

Per the Branch’s bylaws, those actively running for public office must vacate their position to prevent any potential conflict of interest.

The newly appointed president will serve until the next election, slated for 2024.

Kermit is a lifelong resident of Memphis, TN, a proud graduate of Memphis Technical High School, and attended Alcorn State University on a track scholarship.

He began his career as a union activist in 1985 after joining United Paperworkers International Union Local 1766. After joining the union at Cleo Inc., he was elected Chief Steward where he remained in the position until 2002.

Early in his career, he joined the Memphis A. Philip Randolph Institute in September 1989.

He was then elected by his peers as President of APRI in March 1991.

Kermit was elected as Southern Region Representative to the National APRI Board from August 2008 until August 2018.

As a Community Organizer, he worked with the Mississippi Workers’ Center for Human Rights from May 2005 until December 2006.

He continued as a leader as a Social Justice/Human Rights Facilitator at the 2006 World Social Forum in Caracas, Venezuela.

Moore has led multiple campaigns focused on voter education, GOTV, as well as Human Rights training throughout the South.

In retirement, Kermit continues to volunteer and serve as an Executive Board member of Memphis and West TN AFL-CIO Central Labor Council, as a member of the Memphis NAACP Executive Committee, and as President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association.

As a part of the appointment, two additional executive committee members were also appointed to new positions.

Former 2nd Vice President Deidre Malone is now 1st Vice President and former 3rd Vice President Gale Jones Carson is now 2nd Vice President for the NAACP Memphis Branch.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.