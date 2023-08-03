Man charged for shooting at Memphis Jewish school, TBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has officially charged a man in connection to a shooting that took place on school grounds.

Agents began investigating the Monday shooting at the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.

Agents determined that, just before 12:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Joel Alejandro Bowman attempted to enter a Memphis school on South White Station Road while armed with a handgun.

Though he was unsuccessful, agents determined Bowman fired shots in the immediate area before driving away.

Around 1:30 p.m., a Memphis police officer located the vehicle linked to the incident on McCory Street. Once stopped,

Bowman exited the vehicle holding a firearm, and the situation escalated, resulting in the officer firing his service weapon, and striking Bowman. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Bowman is currently facing a number of charges including carrying a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment, and criminal attempted second-degree murder.

