Man charged in Eliza Fletcher murder retains new attorneys

Cleotha Henderson
Cleotha Henderson(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher is getting two new attorneys.

Cleotha Henderson was in court today for two cases, the murder case and a separate 2021 rape case.

Judge Lee Coffee says the public defenders’ office is re-assigning existing clients to private attorneys due to staffing issues.

Specifics on the conflict were not released.

”It’s not because Miss Kase did anything wrong,” prosecutor Paul Hagerman said. “This absolutely has nothing to do with that. And this is not because Mr. Abston (Henderson) did anything wrong. It’s an ethical conflict regarding representation in the Public Defender’s Office.”

Henderson will be back in court on September 13.

