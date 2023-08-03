Frayser mom to host backpack drive to fulfill son’s dream of giving back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Frayser mother is making sure her late son’s dream to help those in need comes true even after his death.

Jeremicia Vance is hosting a backpack drive in Frayser this weekend in memory of her son, 15-year-old Rodriques “Rocky” Minor Jr., who was killed last year.

In 2022, before his death, he wanted to host a back-to-school drive.

So, Vance did just that. Last year, 150 kids received bags, supplies, and haircuts from local stylists.

Students get their hair styled during Rodriques "Rocky" Minor Jr.'s 2022 backpack drive (Jeremicia Vance)

This year, she says she wants to double that.

Vance says her son would have been entering his senior year in high school and would have been proud of her efforts.

“He was more into making sure that the kids were prepared for school, because me as a mother, I always made sure that they were ready for school, two years in advance,” she said. “Like they had enough school supplies and backpacks to last them two to three school years, so he decided he wanted to give some of the backpacks away.”

The backpack drive will be held Saturday, August 5, at the Legacy Impact Community Resource Center in Frayser from 12 until 3 p.m.

