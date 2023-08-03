First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat, few storms late week; ‘cooler’ by next week

THURSDAY: The advancing boundary will shift farther to the east – pushing higher rain and storm coverage toward the Tennessee River and the Mid-State. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s as warmer air continues to invade the region from the southwest. The invasion of deeper moisture will be a bit more noticeable – pushing ‘feels like’ temperatures up toward the 108-113° range. A few showers and storms will be able to bubble up, at times - an isolated gusty storm can’t be ruled out. Lows will fall back toward the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: The ridge continues to press the heat to crank up through the end of the week across the Mid-South. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with an isolated storm chance with highs in the middle, to a few, upper 90s possible. Humidity levels will crank up farther as well, pushing ‘feels like’ temperatures toward 110-115° during the peak heating of the day. We’ll stay quiet during the evening hours – though, a few storms could sneak in by early Saturday with lows in the 70s to near 80.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge will gradually begin to buckle through the upcoming weekend across the Mid-South – helping to kick up an opportunity for widely scattered showers and storms at times. Expect a few more storms on Saturday as high ease back toward the lower to middle 90s; Sunday may stay quieter ahead of a front that will usher in ‘cooler’ air by next week. Along the front, rain chances will increase through Monday, eventually, ushering in drier air from the northwest. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the second week of August.

