DeSoto County Schools seeks new bus drivers as 3,400 students return to classroom

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Staff and students who attend DeSoto County Schools have returned to the classroom for the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Cory Uselton said the return is like every other year, with the same start and dismissal times and a similar academic calendar.

“We’re not having any big changes this year,” Uselton explained. “We’re actually excited about having a normal start to the school year and everyone back in session.”

Bus routes will run as they have in the past as well, though some bus drivers are having to work double duty.

(Action News 5)

“We’re always looking for more bus drivers,” Uselton said. “They’ll be some bus drivers who have normally just drove a single route, and they may pick up a double route from now on to make sure that everything’s covered.”

Uselton said he and the district’s board are working on increasing the pay for bus drivers. Those interested in applying for the role visit the district’s website.

Safety and security are at the top of district leaders’ minds this year, with more than $3 million being allocated to ensure those two priorities. Uselton said there are now 51 school resource officers across the district’s 42 schools, up from 15 SROs in 2016.

“Our board members and I have worked very hard over the last few years to get as many school resource officers as we can in our schools,” Uselton explained. “We want to have licensed law enforcement officials who are uniformed police officers who work for the sheriff’s department or who work for one of our city governments.”

