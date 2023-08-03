Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Dad drowns after saving his 3 kids from canal

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His...
Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His body was later recovered by the divers.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.J. (WABC) - The search for a New Jersey father who disappeared after saving his children from drowning ended in tragedy when divers found his body.

Franklin Township Police received a 911 call Wednesday reporting a man in the water at the Delaware and Raritan Canal, with three children on the shore.

Witnesses told police the children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – went into the water and quickly became distressed. That’s when their 42-year-old father went into the water to help. He pulled his children to shallow water but struggled to maintain his balance.

Responding officers found the children out of the water but could not locate their father.

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the victim were unsuccessful. His body was recovered by the divers around 5:30 p.m.

The children were treated at the scene and released without further medical attention.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting scene on North East Yates Road
Lawncare worker shot by would-be robber while working in East Memphis yard
Caitlyn Brawley
Woman charged after teen drowns in river
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say
Vosche Rimmer, 44
Woman charged with felony assault after alleged shooting free on $25 bond

Latest News

A shooting victim who lost her 97-year-old mother in the shooting shares her emotions. (Source:...
Survivor reacts as Tree of Life synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House...
Republicans no longer criticize Trump over Jan. 6
FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15,...
Reenactment of Florida school massacre will bring gunfire back to Parkland campus
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial
FILE - Cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in...
Six months after East Palestine derailment, Congress deadlocked on new rules for train safety