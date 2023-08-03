Bluff City Life: Wed., 02 August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

BCL Feature: Alive With Pride, Celebrating Queer Joy

You may remember how the pride parade took over the 901 last month. But now we’re continuing the celebration. Let’s hear from our queer community on why pride matters.

Vanessa Rodley | President & Festival Director of Mid-South Pride

Brice Timmons | Civil Rights Lawyer at Donati Law

Argonaut Binesi | Activist & Advocate

Brenda Newport | Drag Performer with Friends of George’s

BCL Feature: The Heart Of Pride In The Mid-South

Year-round advocacy, acceptance, and equality for the LGBTQ+ community are at the center of Mid-South Pride --- Let’s find out a little bit more.

Vanessa Rodley | President & Festival Director of Mid-South Pride

The Need For Deaf Educators In Hearing Schools

It’s time to go back to school, and as we do that, we turn to education from the perspective of Deaf Latinos, like Rachel Zemach who taught Deaf students in Hearing schools.

Rachel Zemach | Author of “The Butterfly Cage” | Deaf & Latino Teacher in Hearing Public Schools

Find Your Path On Campus & In Class

Get ready for an exciting year of campus to help you find your path in life! Not sure about where to start? Meet the team looking out for you!

McGheyla Patton | Northwest Pathfinders at Northwest Mississippi Community College Layla Hill | Northwest Pathfinders at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Fatherhood, Self-Care, & Mental Health

Let’s talk about wellness in our families which includes our dads, who also share the emotional and mental loads of parenting!

Grace Bastidas | Editor-in-Chief at Parents.com

93 Years Of Service, Love, & Family In Orange Mound

Every community needs a reliable hardware store, especially for those hard-to-find items. The owners provide much more than that as they’ve been hard at work in Orange Mound for over 93 years.

Ben Whitten | Owner of Whitten Brothers Hardware Carrie Whitten, Office Manager at Whitten Brothers Hardware

Cocktail Corner: The Right Mix For A Tropical Gin & Tonic

Let’s create something tropical to cool us down with Hunter Coleman at Bari!

Hunter Coleman | Bartender at Bari Ristorante

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.