AAA explains what is behind spike in gas prices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gas prices are continuing to rise across the state, jumping 21 cents, on average, over last week.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.38 which is 29 cents more expensive than one month ago but 41 cents less than one year ago.

Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about what is behind the price spike at the pump.

