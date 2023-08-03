Advertise with Us
AAA explains what is behind spike in gas prices

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gas prices are continuing to rise across the state, jumping 21 cents, on average, over last week.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.38 which is 29 cents more expensive than one month ago but 41 cents less than one year ago.

Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about what is behind the price spike at the pump.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

