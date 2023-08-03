9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects that stole 9 chainsaws from a hardware store.

On July 22, around 5:43 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a burglary at Colonial Hardware on Macon Road.

The owner of the store met officers and showed them video surveillance.

The video showed a white two-door sedan pull up and two suspects taking chainsaws from the store and putting them in the car.

A total of 9 chainsaws were stolen.

There are no other suspect details at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

