4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are dead after a pair of crashes just a few hundred feet apart.
The first crash happened just after 9 p.m. A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle outside Liberty Park.
Memphis police responded to the one-vehicle crash at Early Maxwell Boulevard and Southern Avenue.
The motorcyclist was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
A second crash happened just before 1 am. involving a Chrysler 300 and two golf cars.
Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The driver and three passengers in the Chrysler left the scene eastbound on Southern Avenue.
if you know anything about this fatal crash, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
The 46th National Bikers Roundup is currently taking place on Tiger Lane with about 25,000 bikers estimated to take part in the six-day-long motorcycle rally in total.
It is unclear at this time whether or not the victims were participants.
