4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park

The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are dead after a pair of crashes just a few hundred feet apart.

The first crash happened just after 9 p.m. A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle outside Liberty Park.

Memphis police responded to the one-vehicle crash at Early Maxwell Boulevard and Southern Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

A second crash happened just before 1 am. involving a Chrysler 300 and two golf cars.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell(Action News 5)

The driver and three passengers in the Chrysler left the scene eastbound on Southern Avenue.

if you know anything about this fatal crash, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The 46th National Bikers Roundup is currently taking place on Tiger Lane with about 25,000 bikers estimated to take part in the six-day-long motorcycle rally in total.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the victims were participants.

