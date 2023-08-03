4 dead after 2 crashes near Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riders from across the world are rolling into Memphis this week for the largest motorcycle rally in the country.

Bikers say they are staying alert this week with more wheels on the road.

”I try to communicate with the people I’m riding with, you know we’re on the same page and use your hand signals,” said Al Smoot, a Maryland bike rider.

“I never ride without a helmet. I think helmets are important,” said Billy Smart, a South Carolina bike rider.

This comes three days into the six-day 46th National Bikers Roundup where five bike riders were involved in a pair of deadly crashes.

According to Memphis police, the first deadly crash happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle outside Liberty Park on Southern Avenue.

Hours later on the same road, a Chrysler 300 hit four men on two golf cars just before 1 A.M.

”They went to Beale Street, came back, went to go get gas, and when they put the gas in the golf cart and then they got hit and that’s when they exploded,” said Bandit, a Kentucky Bike Rider.

Memphis police said three of those men died on scene and another was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver and three passengers in the Chrysler ran from the scene.

Police have not identified the victims.

If you know anything about this fatal crash, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

