$1.4M in damage done to Tom Lee Park during Memphis in May

A look at Tom Lee Park renovations before Memphis in May
A look at Tom Lee Park renovations before Memphis in May
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than $1.4 million in damage was done to Tom Lee Park over the course of Memphis in May in 2023.

That total is from an invoice from Montgomery Martin Contractors, sent to Memphis River Parks Partnership.

The most expensive estimate was $525,069 to concrete pathways.

The exact repair estimate was $1,425,366.

The monthlong festival returned to Tom Lee Park in 2023 for the first time since 2019 after much back-and-forth over whether Tom Lee Park was the right spot for it.

The return of MIM to Tom Lee Park came during a $60 million renovation to the park that was years in the making.

Tom Lee Park remains closed for renovations. Park construction resumed after Memphis in May events concluded, with the park scheduled to open to the public on Labor Day.

