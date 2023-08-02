Your First Alert to a much warmer pattern and the continuing chance of rain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over the Southern Plains is shifting east and will bring a much warmer air mass into the Mid-South, but it will also continue to drive south the remnants of storms in the Norther Plains keeping the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the area through the end of the week and weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours early in the day along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 80.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered downpours, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
