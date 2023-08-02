Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman charged with felony assault after alleged shooting free on $25 bond

Vosche Rimmer, 44
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is free on a $25 bond after she allegedly fired a shot at her boyfriend during a fight on Monday.

Vosche Rimmer, 44, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault but was released Tuesday after paying the posted $25.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rimmer’s boyfriend called police on Monday saying he was in fear for his safety. According to him, Rimmer pulled out a handgun during a fight over rent money and fired one shot in his direction, striking a couch.

Rimmer admitted to the shooting and told police that it was just a “warning shot.”

She is due in court August 17.

