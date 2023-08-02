Woman charged with felony assault after alleged shooting free on $25 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is free on a $25 bond after she allegedly fired a shot at her boyfriend during a fight on Monday.

Vosche Rimmer, 44, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault but was released Tuesday after paying the posted $25.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rimmer’s boyfriend called police on Monday saying he was in fear for his safety. According to him, Rimmer pulled out a handgun during a fight over rent money and fired one shot in his direction, striking a couch.

Rimmer admitted to the shooting and told police that it was just a “warning shot.”

She is due in court August 17.

