Woman charged after teen drowns in river

Caitlyn Brawley
Caitlyn Brawley(Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POINSETT CO., Ark. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges of negligent homicide and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a boy drowned in June.

The drowning happened on June 7 in the area of the Right Hand Chute of the Little River in Poinsett County.

Rescue crews were able to recover the body of 17-year-old Aaron Dexter the next day.

According to the affidavit, Caitlyn Brawley, Dexter and a third person were at the river and had been drinking when Dexter, who couldn’t swim, was pushed away by the current.

Brawley made an attempt to save him, but was unable to.

Brawley told investigators that she grabbed ahold of Dexter, who was pushing her underwater, causing her to let go.

Detectives determined that Brawley had purchased the alcohol and that Dexter’s blood alcohol level was 0.18 at the time of his death.

Aaron Dexter
Aaron Dexter(John Dexter)

