Traffic on I-55 S congested after crash

The scene on I-55 S
The scene on I-55 S
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 Southbound just north of East Shelby Drive has traffic heavily congested.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 10:11 p.m.

The three leftmost lanes (of four lanes) are blocked. The exit ramp and right shoulder are also blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

