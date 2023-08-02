Traffic on I-55 S congested after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 Southbound just north of East Shelby Drive has traffic heavily congested.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 10:11 p.m.

The three leftmost lanes (of four lanes) are blocked. The exit ramp and right shoulder are also blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

