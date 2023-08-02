Traffic on I-55 S congested after crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 Southbound just north of East Shelby Drive has traffic heavily congested.
The crash was reported to TDOT at 10:11 p.m.
The three leftmost lanes (of four lanes) are blocked. The exit ramp and right shoulder are also blocked.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Action News 5 is pending more information from police.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.