Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color

On Tuesday, WBTV reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate about the incident.
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Autumn Williams, 16, says she was sent home from Chick-fil-A along Highway 49 in July because of the color of her hair.

She shares the situation left her feeling embarrassed.

“She pulled me aside and she was like, ‘Hey, one of our supervisors came through yesterday and they noticed blond in your hair, and they want you to take it out and come back since blond is an unnatural color to you,’” Williams said.

Williams and her mother, Nina Burch, said they want to share her story so this doesn’t happen to other people.

“You’re being sent home because your hair color is not natural? I didn’t understand what that meant,” Burch said.

Burch said she tried to speak to management at the Chick-fil-A for clarification as to why a supervisor sent her daughter home but said management refused to talk to her about it.

A representative said a supervisor on site misinterpreted the policy and shared that Williams is allowed to come back and work at the location.

Williams expressed she has no desire to return back to work at that location.

WBTV asked Chick-fil-A corporate if the supervisor involved in the incident will receive any additional training on the company policies or receive any disciplinary actions. Corporate said it could not comment on that matter.

“I just hope that companies realize that no one fits in a box. People come in different colors, shapes, sizes and what you perceive to be natural based off someone’s ethnicity or race isn’t necessarily true,” Burch said.

Burch added Chick-fil-A made no attempt to contact her or Williams’ father about the matter.

“No one else should feel like they have to change themselves to fit into someone’s perfect image of them,” Williams said.

As far as any legal action, Burch said they are considering all possibilities.

