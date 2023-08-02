Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TBI investigates after 81-year-old shot to death in Brownsville home

Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones
Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones(Family)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating alongside the Brownsville Police Department after an 81-year-old woman was shot to death in her Brownsville, Tennessee, home Tuesday night.

According to TBI, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville, where 81-year-old Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Those with any information about this shooting are encouraged to call:

  • Brownville Police Department at 731-722-1260
  • CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477
  • or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND

According to family members, Turner-Jones was a talented seamstress and gardener who was well-loved in the Brownsville community. She was making jars of her famous “cha cha” relish for a customer before she was murdered, family members say.

Brownsville Mayor William D. Rawls shared his reaction to the news Wednesday afternoon on Facebook, reading in part, “Mayor William D. Rawls and the City of Brownsville are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Mrs. Warlene (Sis) Turner, that occurred within our beloved city, leaving a profound impact on our community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends during this time of unimaginable loss.

“In times like these, it is crucial for our community to come together and support one another. The mayor calls upon organizations, faith-based institutions, and citizens to unite and offer their support to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult period. Together, we can provide the strength and comfort needed to heal and rebuild in the face of tragedy.”

