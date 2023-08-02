Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Rep Cohen: ‘Apparent act of violent antisemitism’ after man tries to enter school with gun
BlueOval SK now hiring at Stanton battery plant

Latest News

David Kelso
Former Fayette Co. deputy charged with child sex crimes in McNairy County
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees