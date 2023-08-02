Advertise with Us
Runners get set for St. Jude Runs relay event

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Runners from several dozen communities are hitting the pavement for the St. Jude Runs event.

The relay has already raised over $76 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Runners are able to participate in 35 relay-style runs to help the families of St. Jude. The Flagship Memphis to Peoria was started all the way back in 1982 and has been a staple ever since.

One runner told Action News 5 that he has a special reason for his participation in the event.

“My sister Laura was a patient back in the late 80s,” said Doug Valentine, a St. Jude Runs participant. “I remember riding down as a 5 and 6-year-old... she went into remission but was re-diagnosed in the early 2000s and ultimately passed away in 2004, and so I’ve been around the run my whole life as a St. Jude Family.”

Since the flagship Memphis to Peoria began, 34 additional satellite runs have been added to the event.

