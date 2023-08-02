Pedestrian struck, killed in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Berclair.

At 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Summer Avenue and Estridge Drive, where a man was found dead in the road.

Officers have one man detained at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as first responders work to clear the scene.

