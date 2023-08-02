Advertise with Us
Nacho average spill: Hundreds of cans of cheese coat Ark. interstate

Cans of nacho cheese line I-30 near Prescott
Cans of nacho cheese line I-30 near Prescott(ARDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT
PRESCOTT, Ark. (WMC) - Who’s got the tortilla chips?

A crash in southeast Arkansas caused a big, cheesy mess on Tuesday.

A truck carrying hundreds, maybe thousands, of cans of nacho cheese was involved in a crash on I-30 near Prescott, Arkansas.

The yellow cheese covered the roadway as crews worked to clean it up.

The mess has since been cleaned up, but we’re going to guess the smell hasn’t, so if you’re heading that way--maybe roll up the windows.

