MSCS partners with Shelby County Juvenile Court to host truancy clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools will host a truancy clinic on Wednesday for parents and students.

The clinic will be at 616 Adams Avenue from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It’s for parents who are currently facing charges of parental educational neglect to get those charges dismissed.

MSCS is partnering with Shelby County Juvenile Court to provide resources and solutions to parents to prevent similar outcomes ahead of a new school year.

Last year, an alarming amount of the district’s students were reported truant.

Forty thousand students were reported truant for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents are asked to bring a photo ID, two forms of proof of residency, and immunization forms for their children.

They are also asked to bring active PowerSchool account info if the student is new to MSCS

In previous presentations, Memphis city council members have asked for more accountability from MSCS leaders like roll-taking and tracking students who aren’t in class, as well as notifying their parents.

MSCS leaders have said they needed more money for technology like cameras and a better alerting system to communicate with parents.

They’ve also requested more help from Memphis Police Department.

The intention of this clinic is to give parents and students a fresh start to the school year.

MATA is also provided free transportation for those who need it.

