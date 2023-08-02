Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MSCS parents get first look at student-picked lunch menu options

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) students taste-tested potential new food items for the lunch menu last year. Some of their top picks will now make the menu for this upcoming school year!

On Wednesday, district officials gave parents the opportunity to learn more about the new student-approved menu items, as well as meet the culinary staff.

Officials also highlighted the district’s breakfast option to start the day on the right foot!

“We offer breakfast,” said MSCS Menu Planning Manager Kim Stewart. “Some schools have breakfast in the classroom as well as grab-n-go breakfast... so get your children to school early, have them ready to learn, and feed them a good healthy breakfast.”

The district also says it offers community eligibility provisions, which means all students are eligible for the breakfast program at zero cost.

