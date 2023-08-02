Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MSCS, Juvenile court host clinic to resolve truancy charges for parents

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents of Memphis Shelby County Schools students who have been punished in the past for their children missing one too many days of school are getting a chance to wipe their slate clean.

Wednesday, for the first time ever, MSCS district leaders and the Juvenile Court system teamed up to host a truancy resolution clinic.

It gives parents of children 14-years-old or younger who were charged with educational neglect the chance to have the charge dismissed.

“That means stopping in to get registered today, to see a presentation that is done by a Memphis Shelby County Clerk official, as well as one of ours, about what truancy is and what the laws are around truancy,” said Dr. Stephanie Hill, Deputy Chief Of Strategy For Shelby County Juvenile Court. “We give them a backpack and we ensure that on August 7th they are going to be in school.”

According to the Juvenile Court, out of thousands of truancy cases handled by MSCS through the school year, more than 500 were sent to the courts.

The clinic encourages parents to take advantage of MSCS services and educates them about legal action before their child becomes truant.

Court officials said they are aware of factors that can trigger chronic absenteeism.

“Some of the big issues that come up that people are very aware of—housing, transportation, and having the basic needs of resources around food, clothes, and healthcare needs,” said Hill.

Vantrice Ford, a Hamilton K-8 parent, attended the clinic after her children missed over five school days last year.

“Once they get sick, sometimes it turns into worse things so to try to avoid that I try to keep them at home and get them well as I can and then I send them back,” said Ford.

Ford said she’s grateful she’s getting a fresh start.

“I’m glad that they dismissed everything. Oh thank you, Lord Jesus,” said Ford.

Parents who didn’t have a chance to attend Wednesday’s clinic can come on Thursday at 616 Adams Avenue between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

