MPD identifies women fatally stabbed in Parkway Village home; suspect still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has identified the two women who were fatally stabbed in their Parkway Village home Thursday night as 71-year-old Jurice Cole and 66-year-old Margaret Horton.

At 9:05 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a welfare check in the 2900 block of Knightway Road, where Cole and Horton were found dead inside the house, both suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the two women are related, but their relationship is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told police they saw a tall man standing beside the home on his cell phone.

No additional suspect information was provided.

No arrests have been made.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Those with information on this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

