Man shot by would-be robber while working in yard in East Memphis

By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after an East Memphis shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:21 a.m. on North East Yates Road near Normandy Road.

Police say a man pulled up to someone working in their yard and pulled a gun, demanding money.

When the man said he didn’t have his wallet, the suspect fired shots at his back.

The victim fired back, but it’s unclear if the suspect was hit.

The shooting scene on North East Yates Road.
The shooting scene on North East Yates Road.(RedTowelTime)

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition; police are still on the hunt for the shooter.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

