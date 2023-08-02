Man in critical condition after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after an East Memphis shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:21 a.m. on North East Yates Road near Normandy Road.

The shooting scene on North East Yates Road. (RedTowelTime)

The victim was found and taken to the hospital.

.Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

