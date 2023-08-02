Man in critical condition after East Memphis shooting
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after an East Memphis shooting on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 9:21 a.m. on North East Yates Road near Normandy Road.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital.
.Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
