Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sources in the Jewish community have identified the gunman who was shot by Memphis police after allegedly firing shots outside of a Jewish school Monday as 32-year-old Joel Bowman.

The same sources say Bowman was a former student at Margolin Hebrew Academy and a member of the Orthodox community in Memphis.

The tight-knit Jewish community is now reeling with the aftereffects of the threat—as well as the realization that the accused culprit is one of their own.

“Our community is hurting,” said one woman, who didn’t want to be identified. “It’s just so very sad for all of us.”

The woman said her son was a former classmate of Bowman, as well as on his school basketball team.

“He was a nice boy,” she said. “Well-mannered, kind, and I just can’t believe it was him.”

She said now she’s grappling with where it could’ve gone wrong.

“I think this has to be a mental health issue,” she said.

According to the woman, Bowman had a family history of mental illness. She told the Action News 5 news team that Bowman’s father suffered a mental health crisis in 2003 that shook the Jewish community.

That incident, according to her, led to Bowman’s father being shot and killed by Memphis police.

Meanwhile, the woman said she’s hopeful her community can begin to heal.

“It’s very sad for Memphis that we are in the national news again,” she said. “In the end, I just hope that our city can heal.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to investigate this case. Neither TBI nor Memphis police have confirmed the gunman’s identity at this time.

At last check, the accused Margolin Hebrew Academy shooter remains in Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to Secure Community Networks, the school’s security company, Margolin Hebrew Academy was fully prepared to handle the threat.

Secure Community Networks oversees security in Jewish communities across the country, including Memphis.

Officials said it was simply a matter of executing protocols already in place.

“Security is absolutely a priority for our community,” said Gila Golder.

Golder’s children attend Margolin Hebrew Academy. She says she was overcome with emotion Monday after Bowman allegedly tried to get into the school armed.

“So many emotions, you know, nervous, angry, scared, anxious,” she said.

School and community officials say quick thinking on the part of school employees prevented the potential attack.

Amanda Braswell with Secure Community Network says schools rely on stringent security measures in connection with law enforcement to handle threats quickly and effectively.

My prayers are with the Memphis Jewish community after a man with a handgun attacked the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Tennessee. Thankfully, according to news reports, there were no victims and law enforcement acted swiftly to mitigate the threat. We remain in touch with our local partners to provide assistance on the ground.

“Our ongoing relationship with them, and that relationship is crucial for the mitigation of any threat to our community,” said Braswell.

The Memphis Jewish Federation and Secure Community Network were able to acquire clear images of the suspect and tracked license plates to identify him.

While he was on the run, his vehicle and flyers of him were being distributed in the community.

Secure Community Network says sharing intelligence with MPD immediately, saved lives.

“We’d really like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Memphis Police Department for their swift action,” said Braswell.

Secure Community Network works to protect 19 Jewish organizations in the Memphis area including six schools.

