Ground broken on $700 million steel mill project

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Local and state leaders gathered in Osceola Tuesday to break ground on a rebar steel mill.

Construction began Aug. 1 on the $700 million Hybar rebar mill, according to City Councilmember Tyler Dunegan.

He said the “state-of-the-art facility” will “revolutionize the steel industry while driving economic growth in the region.”

State Senator Dave Wallace, who represents District 19, echoed Dunegan’s sentiments in lauding Hybar.

“Hybar sets itself apart by utilizing scrap material in the production of top-tier rebar that will boast the lowest carbon emissions within the industry,” Wallace said.

The senator also noted that Hybar’s CEO Dave Stickler promised that employees are expected to earn a minimum salary of $125,000 annually.

Eutaw Construction Company, which is leading the building, said the first phase will consist of stripping and grading the 600-acre property ahead of building foundations and roadways later this year.

