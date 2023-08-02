Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Germantown water tests clear of diesel except in 1 fire hydrant, city officials say

Water being flushed from a Germantown fire hydrant on July 27, 2023, after the city issued the...
Water being flushed from a Germantown fire hydrant on July 27, 2023, after the city issued the "all-clear" to begin flushing following a week-long water contamination crisis caused by a diesel fuel leak.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - According to City of Germantown officials, water testing results from samples collected on Monday, July 31, from areas where residual odor in tap water was reported are all clear of diesel fuel, with the exception of one location.

City officials say a sample from a hydrant located behind Fire Station No. 3 did come back as positive for a small amount of diesel range organics. The hydrant and others in the area were flushed more extensively and a new sample was collected and sent to the lab for retesting.

To view all the reports from Monday, click HERE.

On Thursday, all Germantown residents were cleared to resume normal use of their water after flushing their system.

The water testing results that led to the “do not contact” order being lifted for Germantown water customers are being shared here. As required by TDEC, the city also continues to sample the water in the main lines at targeted locations for diesel and its sub-compounds.

While the locations are different, the information regarding the testing and results is the same.

The city continues to execute additional main line flushing to target areas still experiencing residual odor.

The city will continue flushing the area until tests are clear.

While flushing residential water lines, Germantown residents are asked to ensure that there is proper ventilation in place in case of strong odors.

Residents are asked to contact customer service if the odor persists after multiple rounds of flushing at (901) 757-7200 or CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov.

Representatives are available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

