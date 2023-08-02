Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Former Fayette Co. deputy charged with child sex crimes in McNairy County

David Kelso
David Kelso(McNairy County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A former Fayette County deputy was arrested and charged with child sex crimes in McNairy County.

David Kelso, 30, is charged with contributing delinquency of a minor, incest, rape, and sexual battery by an authority figure.

On July 25 at 8:00 a.m., deputies received a child sexual assault report.

According to the affidavit, Deputies interviewed Kelso’s stepdaughter at the Selmer Carl Perkins Center, where she told deputies about sexual contact with her stepfather.

On July 26, Kelso was taken into custody where he requested a lawyer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Rep Cohen: ‘Apparent act of violent antisemitism’ after man tries to enter school with gun
BlueOval SK now hiring at Stanton battery plant

Latest News

MSCS
MSCS partners with Shelby County Juvenile Court to host truancy clinic
MPD identifies women fatally stabbed in Parkway Village home
MSCS partners with Shelby County Juvenile Court to host truancy clinic
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat; few storm chances return mid-late week