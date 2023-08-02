Former Fayette Co. deputy charged with child sex crimes in McNairy County

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A former Fayette County deputy was arrested and charged with child sex crimes in McNairy County.

David Kelso, 30, is charged with contributing delinquency of a minor, incest, rape, and sexual battery by an authority figure.

On July 25 at 8:00 a.m., deputies received a child sexual assault report.

According to the affidavit, Deputies interviewed Kelso’s stepdaughter at the Selmer Carl Perkins Center, where she told deputies about sexual contact with her stepfather.

On July 26, Kelso was taken into custody where he requested a lawyer.

