First Alert Forecast: steamy heat; few storm chances return mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: On the edge of the advancing upper ridge, another wave of scattered showers and storms could affect parts of the area through the morning hours. Expect partly sunny skies as moisture levels begin to increase through the day – pushing highs toward the lower to, a few, middle 90s again. A few showers could sneak into northwest TN overnight and into early Thursday – otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: The advancing boundary will shift farther to the east – pushing higher chances for rain and storms toward the Tennessee River and the Mid-State. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s as warmer air continues to invade the region from the southwest. A few showers and storms will still be possible to kick off the day, but more locations will tend to be drier.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the eastern periphery of the heat ridge nearby, it’ll keep us with a risk of a few showers and storms through the end of the week. At the same time, the heat dome will help bolster temperatures, amid a mix of clouds and sun, into the middle 90s – feeling hotter as humidity levels will remain elevated. ‘Feels like’ temperatures could crest near 110° by week’s end. The ridge will begin to buckle by late Sunday – opening us up to a higher chance for rain and storms by early next week and trending highs back into the upper 80s for highs.

