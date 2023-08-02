Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

First Alert Forecast: steamy heat; few storm chances return mid-late week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: On the edge of the advancing upper ridge, another wave of scattered showers and storms could affect parts of the area through the morning hours. Expect partly sunny skies as moisture levels begin to increase through the day – pushing highs toward the lower to, a few, middle 90s again. A few showers could sneak into northwest TN overnight and into early Thursday – otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: The advancing boundary will shift farther to the east – pushing higher chances for rain and storms toward the Tennessee River and the Mid-State. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s as warmer air continues to invade the region from the southwest. A few showers and storms will still be possible to kick off the day, but more locations will tend to be drier.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the eastern periphery of the heat ridge nearby, it’ll keep us with a risk of a few showers and storms through the end of the week. At the same time, the heat dome will help bolster temperatures, amid a mix of clouds and sun, into the middle 90s – feeling hotter as humidity levels will remain elevated. ‘Feels like’ temperatures could crest near 110° by week’s end. The ridge will begin to buckle by late Sunday – opening us up to a higher chance for rain and storms by early next week and trending highs back into the upper 80s for highs.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
Joel Bowman
Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Rep Cohen: ‘Apparent act of violent antisemitism’ after man tries to enter school with gun
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a much warmer pattern and the continuing chance of rain
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 1, 2023
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Heating up the rest of the week