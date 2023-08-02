Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Feels like temperatures above 100° in many areas this afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today for much of the Mid-South today with feels like temperatures above 100 up to 105. A stray shower or storm is possible, but not likely for most. Highs will range from 90 to 94. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then partial clearing late. Lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures 105-110. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect Thursday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in west TN. 

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with isolated showers or storms possible both days. It won’t be a wash-out, but be prepared to head indoors in case a few storms develop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Joel Bowman
Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Rep Cohen: ‘Apparent act of violent antisemitism’ after man tries to enter school with gun

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat; few storm chances return mid-late week
8/2 First Alert Forecast: steamy heat, few storms mid-late week
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a much warmer pattern and the continuing chance of rain
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 1, 2023