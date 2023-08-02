Feels like temperatures above 100° in many areas this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today for much of the Mid-South today with feels like temperatures above 100 up to 105. A stray shower or storm is possible, but not likely for most. Highs will range from 90 to 94. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then partial clearing late. Lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures 105-110. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect Thursday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in west TN.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with isolated showers or storms possible both days. It won’t be a wash-out, but be prepared to head indoors in case a few storms develop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

