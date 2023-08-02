Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant in Raleigh

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A new Chick-fil-A will open on Austin Peay Highway.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Chick-fil-A will open soon in Raleigh.

The new location will open on Friday, Aug. 4 at 6:00 a.m. on 3565 Austin Peay Highway.

From Monday through Saturday, it will be open for dine-in from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and for drive-thru and carryout from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The new Chick-fil-A location will also be the first in Shelby County to feature a mobile drive-thru lane.

