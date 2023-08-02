Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trappers catch crocodile loose in Florida neighborhood

Trappers grabbed a crocodile that got loose in a neighborhood in Hollywood, Florida. (WSVN, ANONYMOUS VIEWER PHOTO, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Residents in one Florida neighborhood are breathing a little easier after workers trapped a crocodile.

“What they did was amazing. It was not easy, but we feel safe right now,” one resident, Dina Volovitz, said.

A 7-foot crocodile was pulled from a small lake in Hollywood, Florida, Tuesday morning.

The reptile was carried off by trappers as residents from the community looked on.

“I’m relieved, really,” Volovitz said. “They did a great job. I am super proud of them.”

It wasn’t an easy task. The trappers spent most of the morning trying to catch the animal, who wasn’t having it.

They’d snare him, only to see him break free.

At one point, the massive animal tossed the trapper’s pole out of his hands.

Neighborhood kids watching the ordeal couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Well, I think it was incredible how they did it or just they just like singlehandedly caught a six-foot alligator. It seems crazy to me,” Isaac Sutton said.

Eventually, the trappers pulled the crocodile from the water, dragging him up the bank, and was finally able to tape his mouth shut before loading him into their truck.

For Isaac and the other kids in the neighborhood, watching the trappers catch the animal was a summer adventure they can’t wait to tell their teachers about.

The crocodile sightings started Sunday, with the creature likely entering the lake from the nearby intercoastal waterway.

Florida Fish and Wild Conservation said crocodile sightings have increased and warned residents to just be on the lookout.

“He really said, ‘Yes, I think you’re going to be fine if you follow the rules,’” Volovitz said.

Residents said they are much more comfortable with the uninvited visitor removed from their park.

“He’s going to be in a better place, and we all can go out and enjoy,” Volovitz said. “Look at these kids. They deserve to be in a place where they feel safe. Thank you.”

The trappers moved the crocodile to a different location. Crocodiles are an endangered and protected species.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Joel Bowman
Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Rep Cohen: ‘Apparent act of violent antisemitism’ after man tries to enter school with gun

Latest News

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old...
Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game
Vince Mahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent...
WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
A jury has recommended the gunman responsible for killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue...
LNL: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Death