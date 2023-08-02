Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Savior” | Struggle Jennings

Take Country music, throw in some rap, and you have Struggle Jennings. Meet the billboard chart-topping artist, making a name in a new genre!

Struggle Jennings | IG: @iamstruggle

Caitlynne Curtis | IG: @caitlynnecurtis_

Summer Safety In The Scorching Heat

Surviving this heat is no easy feat --- that’s why summer safety is top of mind -- what you need to know before having fun in the sun.

Dr. Arlesia Jones | Primary Care Physician at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Getting Grounded In Graphic Design

We’re out at Northwest Mississippi Community College checking out their Graphic Design department. See how you can find your path to a new career through the arts.

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

901 Author Shares His Newest Southern Thriller

All aboard, turn the pages to this thriller taking you through the Dirty South.

Levi Bronze | Author of southern thriller, “Two Yellow Cabooses”

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

