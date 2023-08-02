Bluff City Life: Tues., 25 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bridging Deaf & Hearing Communities Together pt. 1

Raising awareness for Memphis’ deaf community. We take a look inside programs from ASL education to advocacy.

Brenda Cash | Director of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)

Mary-Kathryn Jackson | Empowerment Coordinator of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)

Bridging Deaf & Hearing Communities Together pt. 2

We continue the conversation about the Memphis deaf community with:

Creating Decadent Meals With A Focus On Family

Sweet or savory -- What do you have a taste for? See what Heirloom Catering’s serving up that’ll satisfy every craving.

Stax Students Open Kidz Bop Concert In Franklin, TN

See the incredible adventure Stax students have lined up in Nashville!

Issac Daniel | Executive Director of Stax Music Academy

Teiolna Exhols | Student Vocalist at Stax Music Academy

Hope For Military Families & Help With Housing pt. 1

Creating a home, in times of need. See how Fisher House helps veteran families find comfort through stress.

Hope For Military Families & Help With Housing pt. 2

We continue the conversation about creating homes for veterans in the Mid-South with:

Creating The Signature Pecan-Candied Bacon

We’re trying some delicious pecan-candied bacon from Heirloom Catering!

Jesse Boyd | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering

Brandi Flaig | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering

