Bluff City Life: Tues., 25 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bridging Deaf & Hearing Communities Together pt. 1

Raising awareness for Memphis’ deaf community. We take a look inside programs from ASL education to advocacy.

Brenda Cash | Director of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)

Mary-Kathryn Jackson | Empowerment Coordinator of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)

Bridging Deaf & Hearing Communities Together pt. 2

We continue the conversation about the Memphis deaf community with:

Brenda Cash | Director of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)

Mary-Kathryn Jackson | Empowerment Coordinator of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)

Creating Decadent Meals With A Focus On Family

Sweet or savory -- What do you have a taste for? See what Heirloom Catering’s serving up that’ll satisfy every craving.

Jesse Boyd | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering

Brandi Flaig | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering

Stax Students Open Kidz Bop Concert In Franklin, TN

See the incredible adventure Stax students have lined up in Nashville!

Issac Daniel | Executive Director of Stax Music Academy

Teiolna Exhols | Student Vocalist at Stax Music Academy

Hope For Military Families & Help With Housing pt. 1

Creating a home, in times of need. See how Fisher House helps veteran families find comfort through stress.

Ed Stutler | Memphis Fisher House Resource Team

James “Bud” Gore | Memphis Fisher House Resource Team

Hope For Military Families & Help With Housing pt. 2

We continue the conversation about creating homes for veterans in the Mid-South with:

Ed Stutler | Memphis Fisher House Resource Team

James “Bud” Gore | Memphis Fisher House Resource Team

Creating The Signature Pecan-Candied Bacon

We’re trying some delicious pecan-candied bacon from Heirloom Catering!

Jesse Boyd | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering

Brandi Flaig | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

