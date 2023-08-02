Bluff City Life: Tues., 25 July
Bridging Deaf & Hearing Communities Together pt. 1
Raising awareness for Memphis’ deaf community. We take a look inside programs from ASL education to advocacy.
Brenda Cash | Director of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)
Mary-Kathryn Jackson | Empowerment Coordinator of Bridges For The Deaf & Hard of Hearing (BridgesDHH)
Bridging Deaf & Hearing Communities Together pt. 2
We continue the conversation about the Memphis deaf community with:
Creating Decadent Meals With A Focus On Family
Sweet or savory -- What do you have a taste for? See what Heirloom Catering’s serving up that’ll satisfy every craving.
Jesse Boyd | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering
Brandi Flaig | Co-Owner of Heirloom Catering
Stax Students Open Kidz Bop Concert In Franklin, TN
See the incredible adventure Stax students have lined up in Nashville!
Issac Daniel | Executive Director of Stax Music Academy
Teiolna Exhols | Student Vocalist at Stax Music Academy
Hope For Military Families & Help With Housing pt. 1
Creating a home, in times of need. See how Fisher House helps veteran families find comfort through stress.
Ed Stutler | Memphis Fisher House Resource Team
James “Bud” Gore | Memphis Fisher House Resource Team
Hope For Military Families & Help With Housing pt. 2
We continue the conversation about creating homes for veterans in the Mid-South with:
Creating The Signature Pecan-Candied Bacon
We’re trying some delicious pecan-candied bacon from Heirloom Catering!
