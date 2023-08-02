Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 18 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“The Get Down: Tribute To Shabba Doo” Trailer

You’ve seen his dance moves, and now they’re back on the big screen. Now you’ll see a preview of “The Great Shabba Doo” film.

Ladell Beamon | Film Producer & Founder of Heal The Hood Foundation

Loc Hair Care & Trendy Summer Styles

Let your locs, falls, curl, or twist this summer. The many ways to your luscious hair!

Jada Love | Owner of Jada Love Hair Studio

A Helping Hand With Home & Community Services

If you need help in your home while recovering from illness, injury, or surgery, here’s how one Mid-South company is here to help.

Rhavan Mitchell | Associate Vice President of Meritan Inc.

Sponsored by Meritan Inc.

Awarding Student Scholarships For The First Year

Sixteen young men are on their way toward greatness—the honor they’re receiving, and what it means for their future.

Andre Williams | Director of Men United

Kynnedy Terry | Past Recipient of the Men United Scholarship Fund

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Latest News

Role Models For Young Women On The Rise
Bluff City Life: Monday, 31 July pt. 1 of 8
60 Years Supporting Arts In The Mid-South
Bluff City Life: Monday, 31 July pt. 2 of 8
Social Media Take-Off Creating Custom 901 Rugs
Bluff City Life: Monday, 31 July pt. 3 of 8
Total Foot Care To Restore The Soles
Bluff City Life: Monday, 31 July pt. 4 of 8
Total Foot Care To Restore The Soles
Bluff City Life: Monday, 31 July pt. 5 of 8