Bluff City Life: Thurs., 27 July

Intertwining Art With Healing & Release Grief

Art with a purpose. How you can find healing and release through creating artwork.

Sean Winfrey | Multi-Media Artist | IG: @icon_sean

Custom Fashions Where Style Speaks For You pt. 1

An icon in the industry --- how this Memphis-made fashion designer is styling celebrities in LA.

Prep Curry | Fashion Designer | IG: @prepcurry

Memphis’ Untouched History Comes To Life

We take a tour of untold African-American history in Memphis.

5 Star Stories | A Tour Of Possibilities, LLC

Historical Gems From Black Americans In Tennessee

We find out what it means to uncover historical gems from Black Americans in Tennessee.

Carolyn Michael-Banks | Owner of A Tour Of Possibilities, LLC

20% Off Ted Hair Restoration Packages

Taking the pain out of the hair restoration process. One Mid-South wellness spa is letting us in on how it’s done!

Sharonda Walton, ANP-BC | Owner of Royalty Wellness Spa

Sponsored by Royalty Wellness Spa

Successful Steps To Help Children Soar Through Life

Parents, this one is for you! Help your children succeed with this new app.

Kiante Young | Owner of Success Airlines App

Custom Fashions Where Style Speaks For You pt. 2

We continue the conversation about how a Memphis-made fashion designer is styling celebrities in LA with:

Prep Curry | Fashion Designer | IG: @prepcurry

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

