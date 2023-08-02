Bluff City Life: Thurs., 27 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Intertwining Art With Healing & Release Grief
Art with a purpose. How you can find healing and release through creating artwork.
Sean Winfrey | Multi-Media Artist | IG: @icon_sean
Custom Fashions Where Style Speaks For You pt. 1
An icon in the industry --- how this Memphis-made fashion designer is styling celebrities in LA.
Prep Curry | Fashion Designer | IG: @prepcurry
Memphis’ Untouched History Comes To Life
We take a tour of untold African-American history in Memphis.
5 Star Stories | A Tour Of Possibilities, LLC
Historical Gems From Black Americans In Tennessee
We find out what it means to uncover historical gems from Black Americans in Tennessee.
Carolyn Michael-Banks | Owner of A Tour Of Possibilities, LLC
20% Off Ted Hair Restoration Packages
Taking the pain out of the hair restoration process. One Mid-South wellness spa is letting us in on how it’s done!
Sharonda Walton, ANP-BC | Owner of Royalty Wellness Spa
Sponsored by Royalty Wellness Spa
Successful Steps To Help Children Soar Through Life
Parents, this one is for you! Help your children succeed with this new app.
Kiante Young | Owner of Success Airlines App
Custom Fashions Where Style Speaks For You pt. 2
We continue the conversation about how a Memphis-made fashion designer is styling celebrities in LA with:
Prep Curry | Fashion Designer | IG: @prepcurry
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
