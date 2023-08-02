Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 13 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

BCL Feature: Cocktail Corner’s Summer Mix: The Duke Of Clarence

Whipping up a medieval mix for your bar this summer! Join us on Andy’s Adventure where we create the Duke of Clarence!

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

Ballin’ With The Pros: Free Youth Skills Camp

It’s going down on the court! See when your child can learn from an NBA great at one camp.

Kevin Whitted | Co-Founder of Kevin Whitted Basketball Services

Deneia Whitted | Co-Founder of Kevin Whitted Basketball Services

Exterminate Your Pest Problems

The last thing you want is a pest problem! Dart Pest has tips to keep your home protected from all kinds of creepy crawlers.

Dart Pest Control

Foster Grandparents Give An Extra Hand In Class

A sweet bond between child and grandparent. See how Porter Leath’s taking a new approach to education.

Judith Rautine | Generations Manager at Porter-Leath

LaQuita Cole | Site Manager at Porter-Leath & the University of Memphis Early Childhood Academy

Triumph Over Troubles With A Change Of Heart

Peace through the storm. Author and pastor DR. Brenda Jefferson wants to share ways you can find hope during turbulent times.

Dr. Brenda Jefferson | Author, Songwriter, Philanthropist, & Pastor

BCL Feature: America At The Crossroads: The Guitar & A Changing Nation

Shaping the sounds of Memphis music - the guitar - see how it’s impacted America down through the years.

MoSH - The Museum of Science & History

BCL Feature: Grind City Picks: The Music That Made Memphis

Wait until you see how MoSH is showcasing the music that made Memphis -- featuring some rocking musicians and their guitars.

MoSH - The Museum of Science & History

