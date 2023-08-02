Bluff City Life: Thurs., 13 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
BCL Feature: Cocktail Corner’s Summer Mix: The Duke Of Clarence
Whipping up a medieval mix for your bar this summer! Join us on Andy’s Adventure where we create the Duke of Clarence!
Ballin’ With The Pros: Free Youth Skills Camp
It’s going down on the court! See when your child can learn from an NBA great at one camp.
Kevin Whitted | Co-Founder of Kevin Whitted Basketball Services
Deneia Whitted | Co-Founder of Kevin Whitted Basketball Services
Exterminate Your Pest Problems
The last thing you want is a pest problem! Dart Pest has tips to keep your home protected from all kinds of creepy crawlers.
Foster Grandparents Give An Extra Hand In Class
A sweet bond between child and grandparent. See how Porter Leath’s taking a new approach to education.
Judith Rautine | Generations Manager at Porter-Leath
LaQuita Cole | Site Manager at Porter-Leath & the University of Memphis Early Childhood Academy
Triumph Over Troubles With A Change Of Heart
Peace through the storm. Author and pastor DR. Brenda Jefferson wants to share ways you can find hope during turbulent times.
Dr. Brenda Jefferson | Author, Songwriter, Philanthropist, & Pastor
BCL Feature: America At The Crossroads: The Guitar & A Changing Nation
Shaping the sounds of Memphis music - the guitar - see how it’s impacted America down through the years.
MoSH - The Museum of Science & History
BCL Feature: Grind City Picks: The Music That Made Memphis
Wait until you see how MoSH is showcasing the music that made Memphis -- featuring some rocking musicians and their guitars.
MoSH - The Museum of Science & History
