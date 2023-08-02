Bluff City Life: Mon., 31 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Role Models For Young Women On The Rise

Paving the way for girls in the 901 - women that lead and succeed. Hear stories on what it takes to rise through the ranks.

Venus Chaney | NEW CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the South

Lauren Dobson | Girl Scouts Ambassador

60 Years Supporting Arts In The Mid-South

Growing the 901 is about growing the support for all our artists. Everything we experience in the Bluff City begins with them and for 60 years, ArtsMemphis has done just that!

Tracy Lauritzen-Wright | Chief Operating Officer of ArtsMemphis

Pat Mitchell Worley | President & CEO of Soulsville Foundation

Social Media Take-Off Creating Custom 901 Rugs

Making a statement with Memphis! The story behind these handmade rugs that have taken off on social media!

Toriano Brown | Custom Rug Designer | IG: @DaRugMane

Total Foot Care To Restore The Soles pt. 1

Foot care beyond soap, water, and lotion is critical! Problems can fester when we leave our soles unattended. We get tips from the experts.

Tyrone Davis | D.P.M., Podiatry Surgery Specialist & Owner of Total Foot Care Inc. of TN

Total Foot Care To Restore The Soles pt. 2

We continue the conversation about foot care with:

Tyrone Davis | D.P.M., Podiatry Surgery Specialist & Owner of Total Foot Care Inc. of TN

Annual Scholarship For First-Year College Students

We’re coming off the heels of a gala for first-year college students who are getting scholarships! It’s presented by the Memphis Chapter of Tennessee National Black Caucus and we’re learning all about it.

James E. Jones III, President of Teamsters National Black Caucus – Memphis Chapter

Tommie Franklin Jr., Scholarship Recipient

Building Girls Of Courage, Confidence, & Character

We’re continuing the conversation about building sisterhood with Girl Scouts Heart of the South with:

