Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Taking A Swing To Support The Fight Against Cancer

A years-long battle through childhood cancer. Hear one teen’s journey from St. Jude to Mississippi State.

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

Natural Hair Care For People & Pets

Hair care, au Naturale. We’ll show you a line of products that could help you regrow your locks.

Taurus Worthey | Founder & CEO of Divine Opulence & Opupulent Pets

Reginald Worthey | Operations Director of Divine Opulence & Opupulent Pets

Kroger To Donate 10 Billion Meals By 2030

We sit down with Kroger to find out how they feed the human spirit and helping our community!

George Brown | Associate Communications & Engagement Manager at The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Become A Hero To Children Needing School Supplies

Become a hero for a kid in need. See who ensures every child is ready to take on the school year.

Dawn Graeter | CEO of Southern Security Federal Credit Union

Katie Jones | Director of Development at Youth Villages

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Joel Bowman
Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Rep Cohen: ‘Apparent act of violent antisemitism’ after man tries to enter school with gun

Latest News

Social Media Take-Off Creating Custom 901 Rugs
Bluff City Life: Mon., 31 July
Afro Unicorn & The Blueprint To Empower & Inspire
Bluff City Life: Fri., 28 July
Custom Fashions Where Style Speaks For You
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 27 July
Creating Decadent Meals With A Focus On Family
Bluff City Life: Tues., 25 July
Elevating Cocktails With Smooth & Mellow Tequila
Bluff City Life: Fri., 21 July