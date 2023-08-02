Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Taking A Swing To Support The Fight Against Cancer

A years-long battle through childhood cancer. Hear one teen’s journey from St. Jude to Mississippi State.

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

Natural Hair Care For People & Pets

Hair care, au Naturale. We’ll show you a line of products that could help you regrow your locks.

Taurus Worthey | Founder & CEO of Divine Opulence & Opupulent Pets

Reginald Worthey | Operations Director of Divine Opulence & Opupulent Pets

Kroger To Donate 10 Billion Meals By 2030

We sit down with Kroger to find out how they feed the human spirit and helping our community!

George Brown | Associate Communications & Engagement Manager at The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Become A Hero To Children Needing School Supplies

Become a hero for a kid in need. See who ensures every child is ready to take on the school year.

Dawn Graeter | CEO of Southern Security Federal Credit Union

Katie Jones | Director of Development at Youth Villages

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.