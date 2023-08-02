Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Taking A Swing To Support The Fight Against Cancer
A years-long battle through childhood cancer. Hear one teen’s journey from St. Jude to Mississippi State.
Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer
Natural Hair Care For People & Pets
Hair care, au Naturale. We’ll show you a line of products that could help you regrow your locks.
Taurus Worthey | Founder & CEO of Divine Opulence & Opupulent Pets
Reginald Worthey | Operations Director of Divine Opulence & Opupulent Pets
Kroger To Donate 10 Billion Meals By 2030
We sit down with Kroger to find out how they feed the human spirit and helping our community!
George Brown | Associate Communications & Engagement Manager at The Kroger Co.
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
Become A Hero To Children Needing School Supplies
Become a hero for a kid in need. See who ensures every child is ready to take on the school year.
Dawn Graeter | CEO of Southern Security Federal Credit Union
Katie Jones | Director of Development at Youth Villages
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
