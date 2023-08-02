Bluff City Life: Fri., 28 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Afro Unicorn & The Blueprint To Empower & Inspire

Inspiring girls to love their hair -- the founder of Afro Unicorn is in the studio with the secrets to caring for their magical tresses!

April Showers | CEO of Afro Unicorn

Empowering Individuals Living With Special Needs

Madonna Learning Center has been a hub for empowerment for individuals living with special needs for over 50 years! We check out what they’re up to now.

Jo Gilbert | Executive Director of the Madonna Learning Center

Caroline Williamson | Professional Dancer at the Madonna Learning Center

YMCA Backpack Drive Underway

We’re live at the YMCA Backpack Drive where you can donate to help send a child off to school with confidence!

Sponsored by YMCA of Memphis & The Mid-South

Inspiring The 901 After Surviving A Bullet In The Face

Sherman Brown | Author of “The Bullet In Me”

Sharing hope through music - how a gunshot wound paved the way to embracing life’s precious moments.

Being A Muralist In Memphis: Alive Paint

Stories from the 901, Muralist Alive Paint, Jamond Bullock shares his perspective on being an artist full-time and its impact on young people!

Love, Luxury, & Legacy Inside Harbor Town’s Speakeasy

Harbor Town’s hidden gem is waiting on you! It’s time to go inside Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy with the owner, Will Richardson!

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy

Music Spotlight: “Live & Survive In Memphis” | Sherman Brown

Take a look at this music video by the author of “The Bullet In Me”

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.