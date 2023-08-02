Bluff City Life: Fri., 28 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Afro Unicorn & The Blueprint To Empower & Inspire
Inspiring girls to love their hair -- the founder of Afro Unicorn is in the studio with the secrets to caring for their magical tresses!
April Showers | CEO of Afro Unicorn
Empowering Individuals Living With Special Needs
Madonna Learning Center has been a hub for empowerment for individuals living with special needs for over 50 years! We check out what they’re up to now.
Jo Gilbert | Executive Director of the Madonna Learning Center
Caroline Williamson | Professional Dancer at the Madonna Learning Center
We’re live at the YMCA Backpack Drive where you can donate to help send a child off to school with confidence!
Sponsored by YMCA of Memphis & The Mid-South
Inspiring The 901 After Surviving A Bullet In The Face
Sherman Brown | Author of “The Bullet In Me”
Sharing hope through music - how a gunshot wound paved the way to embracing life’s precious moments.
Being A Muralist In Memphis: Alive Paint
Stories from the 901, Muralist Alive Paint, Jamond Bullock shares his perspective on being an artist full-time and its impact on young people!
Love, Luxury, & Legacy Inside Harbor Town’s Speakeasy
Harbor Town’s hidden gem is waiting on you! It’s time to go inside Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy with the owner, Will Richardson!
Music Spotlight: “Live & Survive In Memphis” | Sherman Brown
Take a look at this music video by the author of “The Bullet In Me”
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.